Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading wins order from Canteen Stores Dept.

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading has secured a significant order for the supply of Spices, Ghee and other Products from Canteen Stores Department an enterprise of Ministry of Defence under Government of India.
While the contract rates for the products have been finalized, the quantum of supplies will be determined based on individual Purchase Orders (Pos) issued during the contract tenure. The Company anticipates receiving total orders amounting to approximately Rs 25 crore during the first twelve months from the effective date of the contract.
