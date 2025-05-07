Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tera Software in consortium with ITI bags BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

Tera Software in consortium with ITI bags BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Tera Software consortium led by their partner ITI received an advance work order from BharatNet Project for Middle Mile Network - NER-II with in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur (Package No.l5), with a total worth of order value of Rs.1901.10 crore.

The scope of the project includes Design, Supply, Construction, installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet.

BharatNet Phase-3 Project is envisaged for the Development (Creation, Upgradation and Operation & Maintenance) of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet on Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model to deliver the services to 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats across India under Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN).

 

With this the total orders received from BSNL reaches to Rs.7,005 crore in consortium with ITI.

Wall Street Tumbles as Trade Deficit Hits Record, Fed Decision and Weak Earnings Weigh on Markets

Barometers edge higher; breadth weak

Stock Alert: Paytm, Radico Khaitan, HPCL, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahanagar Gas

India launches 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror infrastructure across LoC

GIFT Nifty points north as India strikes back with Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

