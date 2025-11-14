Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 22.10 croreNet profit of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 22.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.1017.37 27 OPM %11.864.78 -PBDT1.950.04 4775 PBT0.30-1.98 LP NP0.37-1.87 LP
