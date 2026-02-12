Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.90% to Rs 611.57 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 5.64% to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 611.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 440.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.611.57440.297.3317.4948.9084.6445.0675.5732.5930.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News