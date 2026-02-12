Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 38.90% to Rs 611.57 croreNet profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 5.64% to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 611.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 440.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales611.57440.29 39 OPM %7.3317.49 -PBDT48.9084.64 -42 PBT45.0675.57 -40 NP32.5930.85 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 18.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST