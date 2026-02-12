Amagi Media Labs consolidated net profit rises 292.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 403.81 crore

Net profit of Amagi Media Labs rose 292.14% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 403.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 330.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.403.81330.027.69-0.2540.8111.5735.067.7230.947.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News