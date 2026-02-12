Amagi Media Labs consolidated net profit rises 292.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 403.81 croreNet profit of Amagi Media Labs rose 292.14% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 403.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 330.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales403.81330.02 22 OPM %7.69-0.25 -PBDT40.8111.57 253 PBT35.067.72 354 NP30.947.89 292
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 18.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST