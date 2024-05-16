Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 67.19 points or 1.14% at 5848.06 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.95%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.79%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.98%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.91%),NLC India Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.49%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.18%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.9%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.37%), and CESC Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.98%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 4.95%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.74%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 363.15 or 0.5% at 72623.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.3 points or 0.58% at 22072.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.42 points or 0.61% at 46828.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.81 points or 0.45% at 14228.88.

On BSE,1864 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

