Balu Forge Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Signpost India Ltd, Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2024.
Balu Forge Industries Ltd lost 5.84% to Rs 280.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.84 lakh shares in the past one month.
Signpost India Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 322.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11121 shares in the past one month.
Raj Oil Mills Ltd crashed 5.68% to Rs 75.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17502 shares in the past one month.
Parshva Enterprises Ltd corrected 5.44% to Rs 206.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 797 shares in the past one month.
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 1387.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11282 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

