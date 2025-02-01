LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 7069.99 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 22.75% to Rs 1434.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1168.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 7069.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6804.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7069.996804.19 4 OPM %95.8089.92 -PBDT1823.231472.63 24 PBT1798.311454.32 24 NP1434.841168.92 23
