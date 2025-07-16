Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 2.19%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 632.55, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 13.43% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 632.55, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has added around 5.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26928.95, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 635.1, up 2.2% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 13.43% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Jul 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

