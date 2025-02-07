Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 8.65% to Rs 106891.48 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 17.07% to Rs 11056.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9444.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 106891.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117016.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales106891.48117016.93 -9 OPM %11.219.11 -PBDT12751.2510827.20 18 PBT12751.2510827.20 18 NP11056.479444.42 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.00% in the December 2024 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 74.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 74.81% in the December 2024 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 66.96% in the December 2024 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 66.96% in the December 2024 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 39.84% in the December 2024 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 39.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 11.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 11.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon