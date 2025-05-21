Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 135.50 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 2.82% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 135.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.99% to Rs 69.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 520.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales135.50122.29 11 520.09421.68 23 OPM %17.6822.42 -18.3722.18 - PBDT25.0728.07 -11 99.5897.35 2 PBT23.8025.56 -7 93.6489.68 4 NP17.5918.10 -3 69.3365.41 6
