Linde India consolidated net profit rises 12.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 591.88 croreNet profit of Linde India rose 12.33% to Rs 118.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 591.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.78% to Rs 454.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 434.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.23% to Rs 2485.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2768.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales591.88630.07 -6 2485.382768.67 -10 OPM %35.4628.33 -30.7825.37 - PBDT216.79194.12 12 827.33779.82 6 PBT161.28142.47 13 613.50578.87 6 NP118.41105.41 12 454.85434.09 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content