Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 13.56% to Rs 8.03 crore
Net profit of Link Pharma Chem reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.56% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.86% to Rs 29.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.039.29 -14 29.9038.76 -23 OPM %11.463.12 --2.177.02 - PBDT0.720 0 -0.881.81 PL PBT0.47-0.23 LP -1.910.89 PL NP0.26-0.19 LP -1.360.65 PL
First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

