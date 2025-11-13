Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lion selects TCS for its transition to modern cloud infrastructure

Lion selects TCS for its transition to modern cloud infrastructure

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Lion, a leading beverage brand headquartered in Sydney with operations across Australia and New Zealand has selected Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to manage and transform its information technology landscape.

Through this collaboration, TCS will help enhance Lion's operational resilience and productivity by adopting a scalable operating model and service delivery automation by infusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for smarter outcomes.

As part of this strategic collaboration, TCS will facilitate Lion's transition from legacy systems to a modern cloud infrastructure, while also spearheading application development and strengthening cybersecurity protocols. TCS' extensive domain expertise and bouquet of AI offerings will support Lion's ambitious transformation agenda and accelerate its growth trajectory. TCS will deliver outcome focused transformation by prioritising and optimising operational costs and elevating the overall user experience for Lion's customers. TCS will deploy TCS Cognix™, a transformational platform that focuses on providing service resiliency, business agility, and enhanced customer experience.

 

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities; Govt approves $5.1 billion package for tariffs hit exporters

Stock Alert: Gandhar Oil, Honasa Consumer, Supriya Life, Man Infra

Inox Wind bags supply order from green energy transition platform

Economic Buzz: India retail inflation declines to record low of 0.25% in Oct-25

Pearl Global Inds soars after Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 73 cr

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

