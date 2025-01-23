Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LKP Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

LKP Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -13.04 crore

Net loss of LKP Finance reported to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -13.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-13.0419.84 PL OPM %105.75107.46 -PBDT-14.5119.93 PL PBT-14.5219.92 PL NP-10.8415.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit rises 86.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit rises 86.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 535.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 535.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 40.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 40.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 76.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 76.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon