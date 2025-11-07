Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 243.95 croreNet profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 18.75% to Rs 33.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 243.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales243.95212.14 15 OPM %15.4615.00 -PBDT42.1635.92 17 PBT38.0433.81 13 NP33.1927.95 19
