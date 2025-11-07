Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 243.95 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 18.75% to Rs 33.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 243.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales243.95212.14 15 OPM %15.4615.00 -PBDT42.1635.92 17 PBT38.0433.81 13 NP33.1927.95 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Beeyu Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Beeyu Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cella Space standalone net profit declines 99.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Cella Space standalone net profit declines 99.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon