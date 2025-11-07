Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 650.14 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 3.59% to Rs 52.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 650.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 599.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales650.14599.71 8 OPM %12.8912.37 -PBDT77.0270.85 9 PBT69.9764.52 8 NP52.3254.27 -4
