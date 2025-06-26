Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 583.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 583.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 144.90 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift rose 583.54% to Rs 256.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 144.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1891.92% to Rs 283.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 515.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales144.90135.23 7 515.23502.25 3 OPM %-1.9910.86 -4.469.73 - PBDT-4.4146.27 PL 31.4439.16 -20 PBT-11.5939.39 PL 7.9412.05 -34 NP256.6037.54 584 283.4514.23 1892

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Hedge Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hedge Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kumar Autocast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kumar Autocast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Media works Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Media works Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon