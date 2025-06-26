Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 583.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 144.90 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift rose 583.54% to Rs 256.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 144.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1891.92% to Rs 283.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 515.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales144.90135.23 7 515.23502.25 3 OPM %-1.9910.86 -4.469.73 - PBDT-4.4146.27 PL 31.4439.16 -20 PBT-11.5939.39 PL 7.9412.05 -34 NP256.6037.54 584 283.4514.23 1892
