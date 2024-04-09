Volumes soar at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 136.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, KSB Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2024.

Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 136.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.13% to Rs.1,801.45. Volumes stood at 8.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd notched up volume of 59.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.21% to Rs.736.10. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd saw volume of 314.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.85% to Rs.139.90. Volumes stood at 17.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd clocked volume of 26.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.03% to Rs.807.20. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd clocked volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22384 shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.4,127.45. Volumes stood at 19959 shares in the last session.

