Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 136.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, KSB Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 136.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.13% to Rs.1,801.45. Volumes stood at 8.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd notched up volume of 59.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.21% to Rs.736.10. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd saw volume of 314.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.85% to Rs.139.90. Volumes stood at 17.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Can Fin Homes Ltd clocked volume of 26.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.03% to Rs.807.20. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.
KSB Ltd clocked volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22384 shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.4,127.45. Volumes stood at 19959 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Barometers turn range bound; pharma shares advance

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Nifty above 22,100 level; pharma shares rises

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Shilpa Medicare gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 477.33/share

Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy receives upgrade in ST ratings

FMCG shares fall

Energy stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables shares slide

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon