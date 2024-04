Further, Acuithas withdrawn the short-term rating on Rs. 200 crore commercial papers of the company.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that AcuitRatings and Research has upgraded its short-term rating to 'ACUITE A4+' from 'ACUITE A4' to Rs. 100 crore of short-term commercial papers of the company.