Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 5.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.44% to Rs 75.32 croreNet profit of Lokesh Machines rose 5.78% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.44% to Rs 75.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales75.3276.42 -1 OPM %16.1212.84 -PBDT8.557.10 20 PBT5.204.70 11 NP3.483.29 6
