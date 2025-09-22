Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Long-term implications of AI adoption on financial system exhibit potentially far-reaching consequences

Long-term implications of AI adoption on financial system exhibit potentially far-reaching consequences

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that over the decades, Indian banking sector has exhibited its ability to integrate meaningful technological advancements. As AI transforms financial services, it's clear this is a development which is not a mere upgrade but a major shift impacting products, processes, and operations. From the risk perspective, the long-term implications of AI adoption on the financial system remain uncertain but exhibit potentially far-reaching consequences.

He noted that it is imperative for the financial sector to approach AI adoption with foresight, investing not just in innovation, but also in resilience by building strong governance structure, diversifying dependencies, engaging in continual assessment of emerging risks, and ensuring their AI strategies align with long-term safety and sustainability of the financial system. Ensuring that AI-driven decisions are ethical, unbiased, and transparent will be paramount in building a sustainable, AI-powered financial future. This calls for optimistic vigilance; wherein AI and other technologies in banking are neither feared nor embraced blindly but navigated. The RBI will continue to provide an enabling regulatory environment so that together we can build a banking system that truly builds Bharat, and not just builds, but transforms Bharat, Rao concluded.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles near 25,200 level; IT shares slump on H-1B visa concerns

Nifty settles near 25,200 level; IT shares slump on H-1B visa concerns

Benchmarks stumble as $100,000 H-1B toll weighs on IT shares

Benchmarks stumble as $100,000 H-1B toll weighs on IT shares

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.95%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.95%

Muted equities amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike contribute to INR weakness

Muted equities amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike contribute to INR weakness

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon