Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Finolex Industries Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 December 2024.

Finolex Industries Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 December 2024.

Greaves Cotton Ltd soared 10.83% to Rs 260.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Finolex Industries Ltd spiked 10.24% to Rs 262.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38764 shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd surged 6.90% to Rs 762.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15733 shares in the past one month.

Metro Brands Ltd exploded 6.25% to Rs 1285.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5824 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd rose 6.25% to Rs 385.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35123 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Food gains on inking MoU with Coca-Cola India

Sensex jumps 422 pts; pharma shares advance

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV and Unit VII secures Eurasia GMP approval

NBCC secures multiple work orders worth Rs 369 cr

Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of minority stake in Star Cement

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

