Lotus Chocolate slumps as Q2 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Lotus Chocolate slumps as Q2 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Lotus Chocolate Company slumped 11.90% to Rs 1,039 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 72.46% to Rs 1.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 25.05% to Rs 160.43 crore in the second quarter of FY26 from Rs 128.29 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 2.37 crore in Q2 FY26, down 66.28% as against with Rs 7.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 33.96% to Rs 162.69 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 121.44 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 38.92 crore (down 67.26%), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 8.19 crore (up 94.07%) and finance cost was at Rs 4.46 crore (up 225.54% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit tanked 1.91% to Rs 64.23 crore, while revenue rose 18.37% to Rs 319.14 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

