We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Kothari Products Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Carraro India Ltd and Repro India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2025.

We Win Ltd spiked 16.42% to Rs 70.28 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10007 shares in the past one month.

 

Kothari Products Ltd soared 13.31% to Rs 95.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22650 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd surged 13.09% to Rs 6.48. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Carraro India Ltd rose 10.61% to Rs 512. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26832 shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd exploded 10.56% to Rs 531.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5516 shares in the past one month.

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; Media shares slide

Hexaware Technologies announces change in senior management

Bharti Airtel partners with Google to set up India's first AI hub at Visakhapatnam

Dollar index lingers around 99 mark; US government shutdown enters third week

AUD/USD slumps to one and half month low amid US-China trade tensions

