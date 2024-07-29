Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.15% to Rs 15.59 croreNet profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 53.86% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 49.15% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.5930.66 -49 OPM %8.9217.09 -PBDT2.905.83 -50 PBT2.405.35 -55 NP2.094.53 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content