Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 28.33 croreNet profit of Perfectpac declined 35.29% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.3323.98 18 OPM %5.479.05 -PBDT1.562.11 -26 PBT1.031.60 -36 NP0.771.19 -35
