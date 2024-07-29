Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 28.33 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 35.29% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.3323.985.479.051.562.111.031.600.771.19