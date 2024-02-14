Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 27.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 13.23 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments declined 27.48% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.2315.1821.2418.182.752.522.232.011.612.22