Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 27.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 13.23 croreNet profit of Loyal Equipments declined 27.48% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.2315.18 -13 OPM %21.2418.18 -PBDT2.752.52 9 PBT2.232.01 11 NP1.612.22 -27
