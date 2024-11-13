Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 185.28 crore

Net Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 185.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 247.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales185.28247.57 -25 OPM %-19.89-1.05 -PBDT-35.60-11.31 -215 PBT-44.30-20.90 -112 NP-50.73-14.13 -259

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

