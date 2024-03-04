Sensex (    %)
                        
LTIMindtree's Fosfor division launches Fosfor Decision Cloud

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
To help companies harness the power of AI
Fosfor, a product division of LTIMindtree, at its Foton 2024 event announced the launch of the Fosfor Decision Cloud (FDC). The FDC is a connected fabric that helps companies organize data to build automated, modular, trustworthy data transformation pipelines, build and deploy impactful AI applications, and harness the power of AI to make better business decisions, faster.
The FDC is supported by a robust partner ecosystem anchored by Snowflake, Fivetran, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, the Google Cloud Platform, and GoldenSource. Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and Fivetran are FDC launch partners.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

