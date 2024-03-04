Sensex (    %)
                        
Jindal Stainless commences maiden usage of green hydrogen at its Hisar plant

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Jindal Stainless (JSL) today commenced the maiden usage of green hydrogen in its stainless steel plant in Hisar, Haryana in a ground-breaking venture in line with its commitment to sustainability and India's targets of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions.
The state-of-the-art fully automated plant has been set up in association with Hygenco Green Energies Private Limited, a global leader in deploying green hydrogen solutions. The alkaline bipolar electrolyser, which has a capacity of 350 Nm3/hr, guarantees on an average 90Nm3/hr round-the-clock supply of green hydrogen using dedicated solar energy and storage. The facility aims at abating around 54,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over 20 years and is based on a long-term off-take agreement. The facility is controlled by an advanced energy management and control system and Hygenco is operating the plant under Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. The first commercial-scale green hydrogen plant, powered by rooftop and floating solar, was completed within the stipulated time frame.
The facility has a comprehensive monitoring system to track hydrogen generation, renewable energy generation, states of charge, pressure, and temperature. It has the capability to make real-time decisions for achieving high efficiency. Hygenco's technology augments hydrogen yield and deliver cost competitive hydrogen.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

