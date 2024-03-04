Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tanla launches MaaP platform to support Google RCS Business Messaging for telcos

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Signs MoU with Vodafone Idea Business Services to deploy MaaP platform in India
Tanla India announced the launch of Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) at Mobile World Congress 2024, Barcelona. MaaP is built upon the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard to support Google RCS Business Messaging (RBM) and helps operators engage with their customers in richer, more interactive ways. The cloud-based platform has multiple advanced features such as rich media, interactive buttons, and real-time messaging to provide an immersive communication experience.
Tanla has signed an MOU with Vodafone Idea Business Services to deploy MaaP platform in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Route Mobile joins hands with Billeasy for transforming metro ticketing at Maha Metro Pune

Tanla Platforms gains on extending partnership with Truecaller

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

Gupshup.io positioned as an "Established Leader" in Juniper Research's OTT Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2023

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Spurts 5.8%

Madhav infra projects receives LoA of Rs 20.74 cr

Jindal Stainless commences maiden usage of green hydrogen at its Hisar plant

Brigade Group launches 50-acre township project in Bangalore

Tata Motors to demerge its businesses into two separate listed companies

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions allots 30,620 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon