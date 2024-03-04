Tanla launches MaaP platform to support Google RCS Business Messaging for telcos

Signs MoU with Vodafone Idea Business Services to deploy MaaP platform in India

Tanla has signed an MOU with Vodafone Idea Business Services to deploy MaaP platform in India.

Tanla India announced the launch of Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) at Mobile World Congress 2024, Barcelona. MaaP is built upon the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard to support Google RCS Business Messaging (RBM) and helps operators engage with their customers in richer, more interactive ways. The cloud-based platform has multiple advanced features such as rich media, interactive buttons, and real-time messaging to provide an immersive communication experience.