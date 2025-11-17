Radico Khaitan Finance consolidated net profit declines 93.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4784.21% to Rs 9.28 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan Finance declined 93.69% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4784.21% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.280.19 4784 OPM %6.681794.74 -PBDT0.283.13 -91 PBT0.213.08 -93 NP0.203.17 -94
