NILE consolidated net profit rises 38.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 273.99 croreNet profit of NILE rose 38.59% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 273.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales273.99251.68 9 OPM %6.395.01 -PBDT17.1812.30 40 PBT16.2211.33 43 NP11.608.37 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content