Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 70.10 crore

Net profit of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.1072.52 -3 OPM %3.911.82 -PBDT3.59-1.48 LP PBT0.92-4.05 LP NP0.28-4.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

