We Win consolidated net profit rises 842.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 20.76 croreNet profit of We Win rose 842.11% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.7620.40 2 OPM %4.146.57 -PBDT1.341.08 24 PBT0.720.26 177 NP1.790.19 842
