Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 13.18 croreNet profit of Nidhi Granites rose 17.27% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.1812.10 9 OPM %16.083.64 -PBDT2.141.47 46 PBT1.831.30 41 NP1.291.10 17
