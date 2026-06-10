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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTM introduced BlueVerse Currency

LTM introduced BlueVerse Currency

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

To capture outcome-linked pricing for measurable business results

LTM introduced BlueVerse Currency, an AI-linked commercial model that prices enterprise work by outcomes rather than effort consumed as enterprises scale agentic AI across core processes.

BlueVerse Currency brings together the full BlueVerse stackPeople (expertise on demand), Accelerators (reusable assets that speed delivery), Agents (autonomous AI workforce), Platforms (orchestra on layer to scale delivery), and Tokens (compute and model usage)into a single commercial construct.

It introduces outcome-linked pricing tied to measurable business results, enabling shared productivity gains so clients can capture AI-driven efficiency value. The model also supports fungible resourcing, enabling reallocation mid-contract to evolving priori es, and faster reinvestment, with savings redirected into innovation.

 

It is underpinned by a hybrid structure with fixed and variable pricing components, supported by use-case-linked pricing constructs. It also includes subscription, managed-service, and factory setup currency models, and applies across Agentic Engineering Factory, Business AI Transformation, and Applica on Development & Maintenance (ADM) engagements.

BlueVerse Currency is powered by the BlueVerse ecosystem, LTM's gateway to the agentic enterprise. It enables LTM to price and deliver outcomes across core business processes, with Responsible AI, security, and governance built in.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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