LTM launches BlueVerse TM M.A.X

An AI Marketing Assist solution built on Salesforce

LTM announced the launch of BlueVerse TM M.A.X, AI Marketing Assist for execution, an end-to-end marketing orchestration solution, built on Agentforce Marketing by Salesforce. BlueVerse M.A.X enables brands to deliver AI-powered personalized experiences to their customers across geographies.

This offering integrates both automated agents and human expertise, enhancing return on investment, lowering operational expenses, and fostering ongoing innovation, all underpinned by robust performance analytics and iterative feedback mechanisms. The AI agents provide support, execute tasks for campaign creation, personalization, orchestration, and optimization. It offers intelligent, creative workflows, pre-configured journeys, and reusable assets for efficient deployment.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & President, Salesforce South Asia, said, The launch of M.A.X marks the exciting next chapter of our longstanding partnership with LTM. LTM's powerful 'Marketing as-a-Service' solution combines the robust capabilities of Agentforce Marketing with LTM's BlueVerse AI platform, empowering businesses to achieve personalization at scale, drive operational efficiency, and secure a faster return on their investment.