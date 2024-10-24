Business Standard
LTTS collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil AI-driven Experience Zone at its design hub in Bengaluru

LTTS collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil AI-driven Experience Zone at its design hub in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

L&T Technology Services announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art LTTS Experience Zone at its design hub in Bengaluru benefitting customers in segments like Mobility and Tech. This AI-driven LTTS Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, is set to serve clients in the Mobility and Tech segments. The LTTS Experience Zone offers an immersive environment where visitors can engage with live demonstrations, interactive displays and expert consultations. It showcases the transformative power of NVIDIA AI, pushing the boundaries of AI-driven technologies to address complex challenges in critical sectors.

In healthcare, LTTS' Software Defined Architectures, powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX, are set to transform healthcare delivery with AI-based diagnostics, real-time data analysis, and precision annotation, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and broadening access to underserved regions.

 

The telecommunications sector stands to benefit from generative AI and NVIDIA AI solutions, which will bolster connectivity, network resilience, and 5G integration. LTTS is enhancing product engineering services by integrating 5G, network virtualization and master telco network solutions from design to deployment, thus improving communication across urban and rural landscapes.

For the Mobility segment, the collaboration between NVIDIA and LTTS will offer advanced solutions for safety, automation, and predictive maintenance, optimizing operations and enhancing passenger safety and experience.

With its focus on fostering dialogue and accelerating the adoption of next-gen solutions, LTTS is driving a future where technology is seamlessly integrated across industries. LTTS is upskilling over 1,000 engineers on NVIDIA software, including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. This investment in education and training will enable LTTS to accelerate AI adoption to solve complex challenges.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

