Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto spurts as PAT grows 38% YoY in Q2

Lumax Auto spurts as PAT grows 38% YoY in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Lumax Auto Technologies surged 6.45% to Rs 514.30 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 37.84% to Rs 51.80 crore on 20.29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 842.26 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The auto components manufacturer stated that it reported highest ever single quarter revenue in Q2 FY25. Passenger cars contributed 50% to overall revenues, 2/3-wheelers at 25%, CVs at 9%, aftermarket at 12% and others at 4%.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 69.78 crore in the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 31.29% on YoY basis.

EBITDA stood at Rs 118 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 18% YoY. EBITDA margin was 14% in Q2 of FY25 as against 14.2% posted in same quarter last year.

 

Total expenses climbed 20.05% YoY to Rs 787.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Cost of raw materials, components and moulds consumed was Rs 472.79 crore (up 25.55% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 113.95 crore (up 21.66% YoY) and finance costs was at Rs 18.54 crore (up 15.44% YoY) during the period under review.

Anmol Jain, MD, Lumax Auto Technologies said, This quarter saw a subdued performance mainly in the passenger vehicle segment, due to elections, heatwaves, and an uneven monsoon across the country. Inventory levels for passenger vehicles remained elevated during the quarter. On a positive side, the festive season has seen a demand recovery across segments, as reflected in the monthly OEM figures.

We are optimistic about the year ahead, as we anticipate improved market visibility and a revival in demand, bolstered by upcoming product launches. These factors position us well for sustained growth and continued success."

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare rallies after robust Q2 results

Shilpa Medicare rallies after robust Q2 results

Lumax Auto Tech jumps after inking pact to acquire GreenFuel Energy

Lumax Auto Tech jumps after inking pact to acquire GreenFuel Energy

Board of Agro Tech Foods approves change in company name

Board of Agro Tech Foods approves change in company name

NSE to introduce F&O contracts on 45 stocks from November 29

NSE to introduce F&O contracts on 45 stocks from November 29

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 341.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 341.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies is engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts like sheet metal parts, fabricated assemblies, tubular parts for two wheeler and three wheeler industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amazon

CCI seeks SC intervention to streamline Amazon, Flipkart antitrust cases

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG, Oil, financial stocks drag Sensex 150pts to 77,550; Nifty at 23,500

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Zaggle Prepaid share up 5% on posting 145% rise in Q2 profit, rev up 64%

GRSE is simultaneously completing an order for four ASW corvettes (pictured)

GRSE shares surge over 6% after net profit soars 21% YoY in Q2 show

Sri Lanka votes in parliamentary election that's key for its new president

Sri Lanka votes in parliamentary election that's key for its new president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon