Business Standard
Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 137.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 757.38 crore
Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 137.05% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 757.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 493.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.16% to Rs 130.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.74% to Rs 2821.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1847.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales757.38493.33 54 2821.741847.46 53 OPM %12.1311.48 -13.0410.84 - PBDT90.7055.11 65 344.72207.88 66 PBT61.8138.06 62 226.73155.59 46 NP44.2118.65 137 130.1892.88 40
First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

