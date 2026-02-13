Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 75.78 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 94.72% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 75.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.75.7889.0920.7847.7724.0441.837.2326.141.0920.66

