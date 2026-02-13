DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.41% to Rs 109.13 crore

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 109.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.109.13112.985.52-1.4311.383.829.222.292.36-19.59

