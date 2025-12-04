Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

For commercialization and distribution of Armlupeg? in US market

Lupin as entered into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Valorum Biologics (Valorum), a biosimilar specialist in the U.S., for its biosimilar Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne).

Under the terms of the agreement, Valorum will advance the commercialization and distribution of Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne) in the United States. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of the product and will receive an upfront license fee and a royalty payment on net sales.

Pegfilgrastim-unne is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR for facility at Jarod, Vadodara

Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR for facility at Jarod, Vadodara

Granules Consumer Health completes USFDA inspection

Granules Consumer Health completes USFDA inspection

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

IDFC First Bank allots 12.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 12.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon