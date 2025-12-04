Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Company is already a trusted supplier of Rail Driver Cabin & Coach Air-Conditioning System(s) to Indian Railways. With this business, the Company has now expanded itself into service contracts in addition to supply of air-conditioning system to Indian Railways. Now, the Company's cumulative order booking in this financial year for Railways segment is Rs. 86.35 crore (approx) (for supplies and maintenance).
