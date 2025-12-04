Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Subros has secured a new order from Indian Railways for Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract of Cab HVAC Units amounting to Rs. 52.18 crore (approx) in a recently concluded tender (to be completed in three years).

The Company is already a trusted supplier of Rail Driver Cabin & Coach Air-Conditioning System(s) to Indian Railways. With this business, the Company has now expanded itself into service contracts in addition to supply of air-conditioning system to Indian Railways. Now, the Company's cumulative order booking in this financial year for Railways segment is Rs. 86.35 crore (approx) (for supplies and maintenance).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

