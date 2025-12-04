Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

At meeting held on 04 December 2025

The board of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services at its meeting held on 04 December 2025 has approved acquisition of 81,429 equity shares and 16,407 compulsory convertible preference shares for consideration upto Rs. 22 crore from the existing shareholders of Rivpe Technology (Rivpe) representing 100% of issued and paid-up capital of Rivpe on a fully diluted basis. The board also approved investment of Rs 75 crore in one or more tranches, in Rivpe.

Rivpe is a fintech company with offerings including UPI payments along with co-branded consumer credit cards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank allots 12.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 12.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

RBI May Inject Rs 1.5-2 Lakh Crore via OMOs to Bolster Liquidity by March 2026

RBI May Inject Rs 1.5-2 Lakh Crore via OMOs to Bolster Liquidity by March 2026

India's Sugar Output Jumps 43% to 4.11 Million Tonnes in Early 2025-26

India's Sugar Output Jumps 43% to 4.11 Million Tonnes in Early 2025-26

India Leads Asia's Shift Toward Farmed Fish as Marine Catches Stagnate

India Leads Asia's Shift Toward Farmed Fish as Marine Catches Stagnate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon