Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR for facility at Jarod, Vadodara

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for a GMP follow-up inspection conducted at its injectable facility located at Jarod, Vadodara from 25 August to 05 September 2025 and classifying the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). This inspection was conducted following the Warning Letter issued on 29 August 2024 by the USFDA.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

