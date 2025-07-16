Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in the United States

Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in the United States

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Lupin announced that it has launched Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in the United States.

Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5% is bioequivalent to Lotemax Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5%, of Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension is indicated for the treatment of steroid-responsive inflammatory conditions of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea and anterior segment of the globe, such as allergic conjunctivitis, acne rosacea, superficial punctate keratitis, herpes zoster keratitis, iritis, cyclitis, selected infective conjunctivitides, when the inherent hazard of steroid use is accepted to obtain an advisable diminution in edema and inflammation.

Additionally, the drug is indicated for managing post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery.

 

According to IQVIA MAT data for May 2025, the reference product, Lotemax, recorded annual U.S. sales of approximately USD 55 million.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

