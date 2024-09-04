Lupin launches Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets in US

Lupin announced the launch of Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg, in the United States, after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 1,600 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2024).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News